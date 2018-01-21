Turkey to Create 30-Km Security Zone in Syria, PM Confirms Start of Ground Op

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has confirmed the beginning of a ground operation in Syria's Afrin, Haberturk broadcaster said Sunday.

"The operation in Afrin started at 11:05 local time [08:05 GMT]," Yildirim was quoted as saying.

The minister continued by saying that a 30-kilometer safe zone would be created during the Olive Branch operation of the Turkish military, the broadcaster said, citing the top official.

According to Yildirim, Russia mediates Ankara's contacts with Damascus over its operation in Afrin.

The minister further noted that, two people were injured as result of a shelling of Turkish city of Kilis by Syrian Kurds.

Earlier today, NTV broadcaster reported that Turkish tanks entered Syrian Afrin, backing the offensive of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) armed opposition group on the positions of Kurdish militia.

The announcement comes a day after the Turkish General Staff declared the launch of the operation dubbed Olive Branch against the Kurdish forces in Afrin. The operation started at 14:00 GMT and over 70 Turkish warplanes conducted airstrikes in seven districts of Afrin, where 108 targets were hit. The military operation has already been condemned by Damascus with the Syrian Foreign Ministry calling the act a violation of Syrian sovereignty.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW