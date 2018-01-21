Syria Army Retakes Abu Duhur Airfield Controlled by Militants Since 2015 - MoD

Syrian government troops have retaken the Abu Dhuhur airfield in Idlib province, which has been controlled by militants since September 2015, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"As a result of the offensive actions, the Syrian troops forced the militants out of the territory of the Abu Duhur airfield, which was under the control of armed formations since September 2015," the ministry said.

The ministry continued by saying that the assault units of Syrian army under the command of Gen. Suheil Hassan had joined forces with a local militia in the province of Idlib and surrounded a huge group of militants from the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham group (formerly known as al-Nusra Front), outlawed in Russia.

"The assault units of Syrian government troops under the command of General Suheil Hassan joined forces with a local militia while advancing along with the Hama-Aleppo highway," the statement read.

Thus, according to the ministry, the encirclement of the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham terror group in the eastern part of the Idlib province has been finalized.