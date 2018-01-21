Register
06:45 GMT +321 January 2018
    Turkish army tanks and armored personnel carriers move toward the Syrian border, in Karkamis, Turkey (File)

    Olive Branch: Turkey Launches Ground Offensive Against YPG in Syria - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Halit Onur Sandal
    Turkish tanks reportedly reached the outskirts of the Syrian town of Azaz and were moving toward the Kurdish stronghold of Afrin, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing local media outlets and its sources.

    According to media reports, the ground phase of Turkish operation against Kurdish fighters and Daesh positions in northwest of Syria started early on Sunday after Turkish President President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ignored Washington's calls to avoid attacking Afrin.

    Earlier, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim warned about the possible ground operation against Kurdish forces in Syria's northern Afrin district.

    "Today our air force hit most of the designated targets. Tomorrow, depending on the circumstances, out ground forces will carry out the necessary work. They will move together with the Free Syria Army," Yildirim told reporters on Saturday.

    Refugees arriving in Afrin
    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    Afrin Terrified by Turkish Air Force Attacks
    However, Turkish troops will leave the northern Syrian district of Afrin as soon as the armed forces achieve the goals of the recently launched military operation Olive Branch, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said Saturday.

    "The operation is not against our Turkmen, Kurdish or Arab brothers living there [in Afrin], but against the terrorist groups. It has been launched with a respect for Syria's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political unity, and will be carried out taking these principles into account. After the operation reaches the assigned tasks, Turkey will leave Afrin," Bozdag said, as quoted by Ihlas News Agency.

    Meanwhile, Syria fired three rockets early on Sunday targeting Turkish border province of Kilis and lightly injuring one person, media reported citing local governor. According to Anadolu news agency, the rockets hit several locations in the provincial capital of Kilis and damaged some buildings in the area.

    Smoke billows on the Syrian side of the border at Hassa near Hatay, southern Turkey on January 20, 2018 as Turkish jet fighters hit the People's Protection Units (YPG) positions
    © AFP 2018/ BULENT KILIC
    Turkey Attacks Kurds in Syria: What You Need to Know
    The incident comes in the wake the bombardments by the Turkish Air Force targeting local Kurdish militia in the northern Syrian district of Afrin.

    The military operation has already been condemned by Damascus and the Syrian Foreign Ministry claimed that Operation Olive Branch was a violation of Syrian sovereignty.

    Turkey claims using self-defense under international law. According to the statement of Turkish senior military officials, the operation Olive Branch is aimed at eliminating Kurdish YPG militants along with Daesh terrorist group.

    The operation started at 14:00 GMT on Saturday and over 70 Turkish warplanes conducted airstrikes in seven districts of Afrin, where 108 targets were hit.

     

