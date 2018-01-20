Shocking PHOTOS Show School Bus Crash in Turkey, Killing 11 and Injuring 44

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 11 people were killed, while 44 others were wounded as a result of a school bus crash in Turkey's central Eskisehir province on Saturday, the Anadolu news agency reported Saturday.

The bus carrying students smashed into trees along the roadside of the Eskisehir-Bursa highway for an unknown reason, the agency reported, citing Ozdemir Cakacak, the province's governor.

All those wounded have been transported to three different hospitals, the news outlet added.

Ankara'dan Gezi İçin Bursa'ya Giden Tur Otobüsü Eskişehir'de Trafik Kazası Geçirmiş ve 11 Vatandaşımız Hayatını Kaybetmiş..

Ölenlere ALLAH'tan Rahmet, Ailelerine Baş Sağlığı 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SFIscRmViF — GÖKϜϓſϞ —T.C.🇹🇷 (@deepimpect34) 20 января 2018 г.

​SON DAKİKA | 11 kişinin yaşamını yitirdiği tur otobüsü kazasında şoförler gözaltına alındı. https://t.co/OqUU01OlV7 pic.twitter.com/8LdWdO1tee

— Eskişehir Ekspres (@eekspresnet) 20 января 2018 г.

The driver of the bus and his assistant have been taken into custody, while the investigation into the accident has already been launched, the media added.