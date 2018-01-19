US Military Stationed 1,000 PYD Militants on Turkey- Syrian Border - Reports

The US military reportedly deployed about 1,000 fighters of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) in the Syrian Tel-Abyad area on the Syrian-Turkish border.

According to Anadolu Agency, the US military carried out reconnaissance operations in the Syrian Tel-Abyad area on the Syrian-Turkish border prior to deployment.

Previously, the US-led coalition reportedly announced that it would establish a 30,000-strong new border security force with People's Protection Units (YPG)-led Syrian Democratic Forced in Syria, which has already outraged Turkey. However later US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson claimed that the United States was not creating a border security force, saying that the issue was "misportrayed."

READ MORE: Turkish-Backed Forces Cross Syrian Border as Afrin Op 'De Facto' Starts — Media

Turkey has been threatening with an operation in Afrin against the Syrian Kurdish fighters since last week after the US announced its decision to start training a border protection force. On Friday, the operation has de facto started with cross-shelling, however, according to Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli, no troops have been deployed in the city.

The minister added that the operation was "right to self-defense in line with international law," saying that the country was conducting necessary preparations for the upcoming operation aimed at eliminating all "terrorist corridors."