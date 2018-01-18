Register
01:30 GMT +319 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at his office in Jerusalem, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015.

    Nopetenyahu: Trump Contradicts Israeli PM on US Embassy Move Timing

    © AP Photo/ Tsafrir Abayov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    304

    Comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the much-touted move of the US embassy to Jerusalem will happen sometime in 2018 have been contradicted by US President Donald Trump as well as Netanyahu’s own office.

    Netanyahu noted that the controversial decision to move the US embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will happen sometime 2018. "My solid assessment is that it will go much faster than you think — within a year from now," Netanyahu told Israeli reporters during his ongoing visit to India on Wednesday.

    But an anonymous official with the conservative PM's office backed away from that timeline when asked about it by Reuters. A new embassy will have to be built — no hasty feat, as embassies are very particular about their security. The logistics of securing a site and permanent housing for embassy personnel are also major concerns.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem December 31, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Netanyahu: US Embassy to Be Moved to Jerusalem 'Much Faster Than People Think'

    There could be, however, "interim measures that could result in an embassy opening much faster," the anonymous official mentioned. Israeli media has reported in the past that the US ambassador would spend some of his time in a temporary embassy in Jerusalem.

    The official's claim echoes those from US leaders, including President Donald Trump. "By the end of the year?" Trump repeated when asked about Netanyahu's reported comment by Reuters. "We're talking about different scenarios — I mean obviously that would be on a temporary basis. We're not really looking at that. That's no."

    The Israeli official said that Netanyahu meant the temporary embassy would be opened before the end of 2018. "The president and the prime minister are not saying anything different."

    Palestine flag
    © Flickr/ Global Panorama
    Demonstration at US Embassy in London Over Trump's Jerusalem Recognition (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    In December, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the embassy move was "probably no earlier than three years out, and that's pretty ambitious."

    Israel considers Jerusalem to be the eternal, indivisible capital of the Jewish people, and the Holy City has been their de facto capital since they annexed East Jerusalem from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967. The Israeli Prime Minister lives in Jerusalem and their unicameral legislature, the Knesset, meet in Jerusalem.

    But the international community has never recognized the Israeli declaration or annexation. The UN officially considers East Jerusalem to be occupied Palestinian territory and has repeatedly condemned the Israeli presence there.

    A demonstrator reacts during a protest against the visit of Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem January 6, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
    West Bank Discord: Patriarch of Jerusalem Comes Under Attack From Palestinians (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

    In 1995, the US Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act, formally recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel — but ultimately it fell to the US president to affirm the resolution. Every six months since 1995, presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama signed a waiver pushing the embassy relocation back, despite all three promising to move the embassy while campaigning.

    Trump himself signed the waiver in the summer of 2017, but when it came up for renewal on December 6, he announced his decision to relocate the embassy. While most Israelis celebrated the move, many other nations in the Muslim world and Europe condemned the move as provocative and in violation of international law.

    Related:

    Thousands of Israelis Rally Against Corruption After Netanyahu's Scandal (VIDEO)
    Netanyahu Visits India: Muslims Burn Israeli Effigies in Protest (VIDEO)
    Netanyahu Says Iran Plans to Send 100,000 Shia Fighters to 'Colonize' Syria
    Israel Helped Europe to Foil Dozens of Major Terror Acts - Netanyahu
    'We're Not a Lightbulb You Can Turn On and Off' – UN Agency on Netanyahu Threat
    Tags:
    embassy move, US Embassy to Israel Relocation, Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Jerusalem, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok