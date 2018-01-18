Trump Lacks Power to Keep US Military in Syria After Daesh Defeat - US Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump does not have the authority to keep military forces in Syria after Daesh is defeated, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ben Cardin said in a statement on Thursday in reaction to a speech given by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"The Trump Administration lacks the authority to keep US military forces in Syria after the defeat of ISIS," Cardin said. "The State and Defense Departments must immediately consult with the members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which retains jurisdiction over the use of military force."

Cardin said he is disappointed that Tillerson would announce a significant change to US policy in Syria during a speech without first consulting Congress.

"Secretary Tillerson’s speech at the Hoover Institution continues this Administration’s irresponsible and reckless approach to the use of military force," Cardin added.

Cardin said keeping US forces in Syria after Daesh is defeated was not mentioned last week during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Syria policy with Acting Assistant Secretary of State David Satterfield.

The statement of the official comes after Rex Tillerson said earlier this day that the US will retain its presence in Syria and focus on stabilization measures and a political solution to the conflict there, but not on nation-building.