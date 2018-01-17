Register
18:55 GMT +317 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Palestinian man walks past a logo of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Jalazone refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Ramallah January 3, 2018

    UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees Asks for Support Amid US Funding Cut

    © REUTERS/ Mohamad Torokman
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has called the US decision to cut financing for its activities a "formidable challenge" and asked partners for support, UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Kraehenbuehl said in a statement on Wednesday.

    "[I am] calling on our partners — the host countries and our donors including those in the region — to rally in support and join UNRWA in creating new funding alliances and initiatives to ensure Palestine Refugee students continue to access education in our schools and the dignity of Palestine refugee children and their families is preserved through all our services," Kraehenbuehl said.

    Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), residents of the besieged Yarmouk refugee camp near Damascus, Syria, queue to receive food supplies (File)
    © AP Photo/ UNRWA
    PLO on Aid Cut: US 'Has No Compunction in Targeting the Innocent'
    The UN official also urged "people of good will in every corner of the globe" to join the organization in responding to this crisis and #FundUNRWA to ensure that Palestine Refugee girls and boys can stand strong." In addition, Kraehenbuehl pointed out that in the next few days a global fund raising campaign to keep UNRWA schools and clinics open throughout 2018 and beyond would be launched.

    He described the current situation as a "formidable challenge" in the fulfillment of the UNRWA mandate to provide Palestinians with key services such as education and health care.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Upholds Trump's Push to Cut Help to UN's Palestinian Refugee Agency

    Another consequence of the US decision, according to Kraehenbuehl, is the destabilization of the situation in the Middle East.

    "The reduced contribution also impacts regional security at a time when the Middle East faces multiple risks and threats, notably that of further radicalization," he said.

    The UNRWA commissioner-general also assured Palestinians that the organization would continue to provide them with key services.

    On January 5, media reported that the United States had frozen $125 million in funding to the UNRWA. On Tuesday, the State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that Washington had decided to freeze $65 million in funding for the UN agency, however $60 million would be provided to sustain schools and health facilities.

    The US step followed the January 2 tweet of US President Donald Trump, who accused the Palestinians of a lack of willingness to hold talks with Israel and expressed dissatisfaction that Palestine had no respect for the United States despite massive financial aid by Washington.

    Related:

    At Least 10 Palestinians Injured by Israeli Army in Bethlehem Refugee Camp
    US Halts $125 Million in Funding for Palestinian Refugees - Report
    Canada to Provide Up to $25Mln for Palestinian Refugees
    Tags:
    refugee, aid, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), UN, Palestine, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    Welcome to the Rollercoaster
    Welcome to the Rollercoaster
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok