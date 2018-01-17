Register
17 January 2018
    Qatari Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets. (File)

    UAE to Give Measured Response to Qatar for Alleged Interception of Planes

    © AFP 2018/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Middle East
    DUBAI (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will provide a "measured, legitimate" response to an incident which involved UAE civil planes allegedly being intercepted by Qatari fighters, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Wednesday.

    "There are two explanations for the development of the Qatari crisis and involvement of the civil planes. First of all, this is Qatar's confusion and anxiety, secondly, this desperate act was determined by the fear of marginalization… Our response will be measured and legitimate, and our aim is to ensure the safety of the region and passengers," Gargash posted on his Twitter page.

    READ MORE: Doha Denies UAE Charge That Qatari Fighters Intercepted Emirati Plane

    On Monday, the UAE claimed that Qatar sent its fighter jets to intercept two UAE civil planes en route to the Bahraini capital of Manama, thus posing a danger to the passengers' safety. Qatar refuted the allegations. The incident followed Qatar's complaint to the United Nations last week over a UAE aircraft's alleged violation of the country's airspace in December, something which Abu Dhabi denies, according to media reports.

    Qatari Mirage fighter jets. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    UAE, Qatar Give Conflicting Reports on Alleged Passenger Jet Interception by Qatari Fighter Jets
    The incident is the latest in the tense standoff between Gulf neighbors Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. In June, the UAE, along with Bahrain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia broke off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Through Kuwait, which is acting as a mediator in the crisis, the four Arab states handed over an ultimatum containing a number of demands to Doha, but the country has refused to comply with them.

    Tags:
    interception, fighter jet, plane, UAE, Qatar
