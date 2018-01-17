UAE to Give Measured Response to Qatar for Alleged Interception of Planes

"There are two explanations for the development of the Qatari crisis and involvement of the civil planes. First of all, this is Qatar's confusion and anxiety, secondly, this desperate act was determined by the fear of marginalization… Our response will be measured and legitimate, and our aim is to ensure the safety of the region and passengers," Gargash posted on his Twitter page.
READ MORE: Doha Denies UAE Charge That Qatari Fighters Intercepted Emirati Plane
On Monday, the UAE claimed that Qatar sent its fighter jets to intercept two UAE civil planes en route to the Bahraini capital of Manama, thus posing a danger to the passengers' safety. Qatar refuted the allegations. The incident followed Qatar's complaint to the United Nations last week over a UAE aircraft's alleged violation of the country's airspace in December, something which Abu Dhabi denies, according to media reports.
All comments
Show new comments (0)