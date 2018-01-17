Syria's Opposition Group Condemns US Plans to Form Border Force in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces on Wednesday condemned the US-led coalition's plans to set up a special force to ensure security on the Syrian border and rejected any justifications of the project.

"The coalition condemns the US plans to form border forces in the northeast of Syria and states that any justifications or any reasoning backing these plans are unacceptable," the opposition coalition said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The opposition members acknowledged the importance of the fight against Daesh, but stressed that it could not justify the help to any groups in Syria "that committed crimes against Syrians."

"It is unacceptable to transfer the territories liberated from IS [Daesh] to the PYD [Syrian Kurds' militia, linked to the SDF] or any other group whose agendas are in contradiction to the goals of the Syrian revolution," the statement said.

The National Coalition stressed that any attempts to divide Syria were doomed to fail.

