Pakistani Clerics Move to Impose Religious Ban on Suicide Bombing

Hundreds of Muslim clergymen in Pakistan have issued a joint religious directive that forbids Muslims from carrying out suicide bombing attacks.

Over 1,800 Pakistani Muslim clerics have issued a fatwa aimed at prohibiting the use of probably one of the most gruesome and indiscriminate methods employed by terrorists across the world – suicide bombing.

According to a book soon to be revealed by the country’s government and cited by media, the fatwa declares suicide bombings "haram" ("forbidden") to Muslim faithful.

© REUTERS/ Khalid al Mousily Baghdad Suicide Attack Kills 16 or More, Wounds 65 – Interior Ministry

"We can seek guidance from this Fatwa for building a national narrative in order to curb extremism in keeping with the golden principles of Islam," Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain reportedly wrote in the book, adding that “this Fatwa provides a strong base for the stability of a moderate Islamic society."

The Pakistani scholars insisted that suicide bombings violate key teachings of Islam and that "no individual or group has the authority to declare and wage jihad."

READ MORE: Indian Forces Kill 6 Militants, Foil Suicide Attack Bid Ahead of Republic Day

Earlier the US government announced that it had suspended security assistance to Pakistan, with US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley claiming that Islamabad works with Washington "at times" but also harbors the terrorists who attack US troops in Afghanistan, stating that "Pakistan has played a double game for years."