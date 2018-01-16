Russian Citizen Detained in Kuwait Over Suspected Involvement in Criminal Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian citizen Maria Lazareva has been detained in Kuwait over suspected involvement in an economic crime case, Russian Embassy in the Kuwait City told Sputnik.

“The Russian Embassy in Kuwait is monitoring the situation with detained Russian citizen Maria Lazareva as a priority,” the embassy said, adding that the Russian national was detained over suspected involvement in an economic crime case.

The Russian diplomatic mission added that it was “in close contact with the competent local authorities and relatives of our compatriot.”

“The Consular Section of the Embassy provides all possible assistance to citizen Lazareva,” the embassy said.