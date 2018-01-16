Erdogan Says to Continue Talks on Syria With Putin Rather Than Trump

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that he was not planning to discuss the US intentions to create “border security forces” in northern Syria with US President Donald Trump, but would maintain contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I am not planning to call Trump, but contacts with Putin continue,” Erdogan told reporters, when asked a relevant question.

Col. Thomas Veale, public affairs officer of the US-led coalition said in an interview with The Defense Post news outlet, published on Saturday, that the coalition was training the SDF to create a 30,000-strong force to maintain security along Syria's borders. The statement prompted condemnation from Damascus, calling these activities aggression and occupation.