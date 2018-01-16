Erdogan Says to Continue Talks on Syria With Putin Rather Than Trump

“I am not planning to call Trump, but contacts with Putin continue,” Erdogan told reporters, when asked a relevant question.
Col. Thomas Veale, public affairs officer of the US-led coalition said in an interview with The Defense Post news outlet, published on Saturday, that the coalition was training the SDF to create a 30,000-strong force to maintain security along Syria's borders. The statement prompted condemnation from Damascus, calling these activities aggression and occupation.
