Death Toll From Tripoli Airport Clash Rises to 20 - Reports

Meanwhile, the number of people, who died as a result of an attack of armed people on the international airport in the Libyan capital, has increased up to 20, local media reported.
The media outlet added that the attack had already been repelled.
Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 civil war that resulted in the overturn of country’s longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. The eastern part of the crisis-torn state is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army headed by Khalifa Haftar.
At the same time, the Government of National Accord, headed by Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.
