Death Toll From Tripoli Airport Clash Rises to 20 - Reports

On Monday, a militant group attacked the Mitiga International Airport. Soon after the attack, media reported that at least 11 people were killed and more than 20 were injured in the clashes.

Meanwhile, the number of people, who died as a result of an attack of armed people on the international airport in the Libyan capital, has increased up to 20, local media reported.

The Libyan Express news outlet reported on Monday citing the statement of the Libyan Health Ministry that the death toll grew up to 20, while the number of injured people increased to 60.

The media outlet added that the attack had already been repelled.

Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 civil war that resulted in the overturn of country’s longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. The eastern part of the crisis-torn state is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army headed by Khalifa Haftar.

At the same time, the Government of National Accord, headed by Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.