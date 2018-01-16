Register
16 January 2018
    Israel and Palestine flags

    Palestinian Central Council 'Freezes' Recognition of Israel

    Middle East
    RAMALLAH (Sputnik) - The Palestinian Central Council (PCC), one of the Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) governing institutions, has decided not to recognize the state of Israel until it recognizes the Palestinian state, Nabil Shaath, the foreign affairs adviser of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik.

    "The Palestinian Central Council has decided to freeze the recognition of Israel by the [Palestinian] state until [Israel] recognizes Palestine as a state… Palestine will freeze the Oslo accords, the provisions of which are not implemented by Israel, including about the coordination in the sphere of security," Shaath said Monday.

    The official added that the PLO criticized the decision of US President Donald Trump to relocate the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and considered the US move as unacceptable.

    On Sunday, Abbas said at at the PCC session that the Israeli policy of construction of settlements at the West Bank had resulted made an end of the 1993 Oslo accords. The agreements provide the founding principles of the self-government arrangements on the Palestinian territories and mark the start of a peace process aimed at fulfilling the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

