15:32 GMT +315 January 2018
    Unidentified IAEA inspectors and Iranian technicians are on hand to cut the connections between the twin cascades for 20 percent uranium enrichment at Natanz facility, some 200 miles (322 kilometers) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, Jan. 20, 2014

    'No One in Iran Will Permit IAEA Access to Military Sites' - Official

    © AP Photo/ IRNA, Kazem Ghane
    Middle East
    Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, has confirmed Tehran's adherence to the demands of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

    Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi has responded to Washington's threats to scrap the Iran nuclear deal and the idea of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspecting Iranian military sites.

    "No one in Iran will permit the IAEA access to military sites, such access is not part of the nuclear deal, the additional protocol or its safeguard agreement," Kamalvandi said, adding that Iran is in complete compliance with the IAEA.

    His remarks came a few days after US President Donald Trump warned that Washington will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal unless the EU fails to fix the agreement's "disastrous flaws."

    He said that he would allow for the anti-Iranian sanctions to be suspended for another 120 days while his country negotiates a fix with Europe for the Iran nuclear deal. "This is a last chance", the US President warned.

    He also noted that he wanted a bill requiring the "timely, sufficient, and immediate inspections" of all Iranian nuclear sites by IAEA officials and the indefinite extension of limits on Iran's uranium enrichment and other nuclear activities, according to the Iranian news agency Press TV.

    An EU official has meanwhile stressed that the 28-nation bloc remains committed to the "continued full and effective implementation" of the Iran nuclear agreement.

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by Iran and the 5+1 group, including China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany.

    The JCPOA stipulates Iran obliging to put restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for scrapping nuclear-related sanctions against Tehran.

