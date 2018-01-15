Register
13:56 GMT +315 January 2018
    Middle East

    Doha Denies UAE Charge That Qatari Fighters Intercepted Emirati Plane

    Middle East
    The United Arab Emirates on Monday said that a Qatari aircraft intercepted in international airspace a commercial liner that was heading to Bahrain.

    According to the state-run news agency WAM, Qatar has filed two complaints with the United Nations about Emirati military aircraft allegedly violating its international airspace. The UAE called Doha actions "a flagrant violation of international agreements" and stated that they would "take all necessary legislative measures to ensure the safety of air traffic."

    READ MORE: Two States Engaged in Qatar Row Involved in Cyberattack on Qatar Media — Doha

    "Qatari fighter jets intercept an Emirati civilian aircraft during a routine flight to Manama in a flagrant threat to civil aviation safety and in a clear violation of international law," the UAE General Authority of Civil Aviation said.

    TWEET: The State of Qatar announces that news of the intercept of Qatari fighter aircraft by an Emirati civilian aircraft is completely untrue and will be issued in a detailed statement.

    ​There are four UAE airlines that operate flights to nearby Bahrain — Emirates, Etihad, Flydubai and Air Arabia.

    In the summer of 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt declared a break in diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. This was followed by economic sanctions and the transport blockade of the emirate. Countries closed their airspace to Qatari planes.

