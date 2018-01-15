Militants Attack International Airport in Tripoli – Reports

All work at the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli has been temporarily halted due to the attack, according to local media resource Libya's Channel.

According to Libya's Channel, the attack, carried out Monday morning by militants armed with a variety of weapons, led to the suspension of all domestic and international flights into and out of the airport.

Observers reported heavy gunfire and shelling from the vicinity of the airport beginning at about 7:30am local times. According to reports, the fighting is taking place between the Special Deterrence Force and a brigade of militants from Brigade 33 from Tajoura, a suburb of Tripoli.

A Libya's Channel correspondent said that civilians were safely evacuated from the airport's passenger lounge.

#Libya- Bashir militia attacked #Mitiga Airport in #Tripoli (presumably intending to free prisoners), currently engaged by #SDF (al-Rada/Kara) forces attempting to fend off the attack on its HQ pic.twitter.com/Xs218rHUUl — Oded Berkowitz (@Oded121351) 15 января 2018 г.

Similiar skirmishes have reportedly taken place on and off over the course of several weeks.

According to English language Libya news resource Libya Observers, while the exact reasons for the clashes have yet to be confirmed, sources have indicated that tensions have been rising between the two groups over the detention of several people by the Special Deterrence Force.

