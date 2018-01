Baghdad Suicide Attack Kills 16 or More, Wounds 65 – Interior Ministry

The death toll of two explosions in the Iraqi capital Baghdad has risen to 26 people, reports Al Arabiya TV. Earlier it was reported that only six had died and that there were more than 20 victims.

"Twenty-six people were killed in the center of Baghdad as a result of a double terrorist attack," the TV channel reported on Twitter, which added that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber.

The circumstances of the incident are still being investigated.

In late November, two suicide bombers launched an attack in a Baghdad district that claimed the lives of 17 people and left 28 wounded.