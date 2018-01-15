Syrian Government Forces Liberate Majority of Villages in South-Eastern Aleppo

"The Syrian Army and the allied forces have come close to the complete liberation of the south-east of the Aleppo province as a result of intense fighting with terrorists," the source said.
According to the source, at least 44 villages have been retaken from terrorists during a military operation over the pasts several days.
Earlier, a source in the militia of Aleppo province told Sputnik that a round 100 people including the militants and civilians, who supported them, surrendered to the Syrian authorities. Those, who surrendered, are eligible to seek a settlement of their legal status, according to Bashar Assad’s amnesty decree.
