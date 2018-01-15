Israeli Minister Says Egypt Might Impose Sanctions on Hamas

Earlier on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces have discovered and destroyed an underground tunnel entering Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip that was built by the Palestinian militants at the junction of the borders of Israel, Egypt and the Gaza Strip.
"Hamas was digging under the sovereign territory of Egypt… I have no doubt that the recent events will definitely make Egyptians opt for the imposition of sanctions against Hamas," the minister said.
In early December, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said that terror tunnels were "exactly the threat that we will not tolerate, and we are ready to invest any necessary resources into its elimination."
