Israeli Minister Says Egypt Might Impose Sanctions on Hamas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Palestinian movement Hamas violates not only Israel's sovereignty but also the sovereignty of Egypt by constructing secret underground tunnels, which might result in Egypt's imposition of sanctions on the Palestinian movement, Yisrael Katz, the Israeli intelligence and transport minister, said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces have discovered and destroyed an underground tunnel entering Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip that was built by the Palestinian militants at the junction of the borders of Israel, Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas was digging under the sovereign territory of Egypt… I have no doubt that the recent events will definitely make Egyptians opt for the imposition of sanctions against Hamas," the minister said.

Previously, the IDF discovered and destroyed tunnels in late October and December.

In early December, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said that terror tunnels were "exactly the threat that we will not tolerate, and we are ready to invest any necessary resources into its elimination."