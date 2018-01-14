Register
21:45 GMT +314 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People wave national flags during demonstrations on the seventh anniversary of the toppling of president Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, in Tunis, Tunisia January 14, 2018

    Arab Spring, 7 Years On: Tunisia Engulfed by Protests on Revolt Anniversary

    © REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The demonstrations have continued throughout the week in the North African nation that was the first Arab state that saw its president toppled as a result of protests in 2011, marking the beginning of a series of popular uprisings which later swept across the Middle East.

    Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Tunisian capital on Sunday that marked the seventh anniversary of the start of the Arab Spring. The demonstrators marched in protest of poverty and unemployment. They were reportedly chanting "Work, Freedom, Dignity" — slogans similar to those that could be heard across the country at the times when President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was overthrown. 

    READ MORE: Tumult in Tunisia: Protesters, Police Clash As Unrest Enters Fourth Day (VIDEO)

    The rally was peaceful as the authorities moved to tighten the security measures ahead of the event, according to AFP.

    The protesters reportedly responded to the call of the coalition of activist groups to rally against the austerity measures the government had taken to reduce the budget deficit.

    Tunisians have been staging protests across the country for the whole last week in response to the government’s move to raise taxes and social security contributions. So far, 800 people have been arrested.

    The January 14 is deemed to be the official date for the beginning of the revolt in Tunisia despite the fact the unrest had started in the country earlier. On December 17, 2010, Tunisian merchant Mohamed Bouazizi, set himself on fire in the city of Ben Arous, causing the events that were later called "Jasmine Revolution.”

    READ MORE: Protests in Tunisia: Popular Movement or Foreign Meddling?

    Since the revolution, Tunisia has been in turbulent political and economic situation. Six cabinet ministers have been replaced, and the seventh was symbolically named the Government of National Unity.
    Tags:
    demonstration, protests, security, Tunis, Tunisia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Through the Ages: The Sights of Moscow a Century Ago and Today
    Through the Ages: The Sights of Moscow a Century Ago and Today
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok