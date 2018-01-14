Thousands of Israelis Rally Against Corruption After Netanyahu's Scandal (VIDEO)

On the evening of January 13, people in Tel Aviv, Afula and some other cities protested alleged "corruption in government institutions.

In Tel Aviv, the rally was held on Rothschild Boulevard, opposite the house of business mogul Cobi Maimon.

A scandalous recording of a conversation between Yair Netanyahu, the son of the Prime Minister Netanyahu, and the son of Kobi Maimon was published last week and became the main motive of the rally in Tel Aviv.

Approximately 2,500 people took part in the Tel Aviv rally. A few dozen supporters of the prime minister held a demonstration in support of Netanyahu nearby.

Afull also hosted an "anti-corruption rally," which was attended by approximately 400 people. 300 people gathered in Haifa.

Families stand together, calling out "Shame!" during the weekly anti-corruption protest in Rehovot, one of 18 protests taking place right now across Israel. pic.twitter.com/ApxqPDwaHY — Gabby Sobelman (@Sobelmania) January 13, 2018

