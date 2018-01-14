Iraq's Prime Minister Creates Electoral Bloc to Take Part in Parliamentary Vote

"The 'Victory Alliance' will work for the benefit of all Iraqis, will strengthen unity and sovereignty of the state. The 'Victory Alliance' will move forward protecting the victory [over the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia] and the memory about the fallen, as well as fighting against corruption," the statement said.
The statement means that Abadi and Iraqi ex-Prime Minister Nouri Maliki, who are both the members of the Islamic Dawa Party, will represent separate election blocs, as the ex-head of the government has also announced his intention to participate in the vote heading the State of Law Coalition.
This is confirmed: PM Haider al-Abadi have reached a final agreement with the PMU fictions including Badr, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Hiblollah and al-Nujaba to run for the election in a united coalition. #Iraq— Abdulla Hawez (@abdullahawez) January 13, 2018
The election in the Middle Eastern country will take place on May 12.
