Hamas Official Reportedly Wounded in Car Bomb Blast in Lebanon (PHOTOS)

A BMW reportedly exploded on a parking lot in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon.

Mohammed Hamdan, a senior official in the Palestinian movement Hamas was reportedly wounded in car bomb explosion Sunday.

According to AFP citing medical sources, a BMW detonated when Hamdan opened a door to the car. The official sustained injuries to his legs.

The Israeli news outlet Haaretz reported citing military that Hamdan was rushed to the hospital and was undergoing a medical surgery.

The internet users share the first images from the scene that depict black smoke rising over the burning car. Lebanon's National News Agency has reported that the area has been cordoned off.

Mohammed Hamdan is the brother of Osama Hamdan, a representative of Hamas in Lebanon and a member of the movement's political bureau. Founded in 1987, Hamas is a Palestinian Sunni movement that has set the goal of liberating the territory of Palestine from Israelis. The group is considered to be a terrorist organization by a number of states. It governs the Gaza Strip after it seized the region in 1997.