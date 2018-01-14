Iran Lifts Restrictions Imposed on Telegram Messenger Amid Unrest - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian authorities have lifted the restrictions imposed on Telegram messenger amid protests which swept through the country, local media reported Sunday.

The restrictions were lifted on Saturday evening, the IRNA news agency reported. The messenger is available via cellular and wireless networks.

Several major cities in Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan and Rasht, have witnessed anti-government protests in recent weeks. Iranians have taken to the streets to protest against unemployment, poverty and the rising cost of living, as well as the policies of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Amid the protests several social media platforms were temporary blocked, including Instagram and Telegram.

At least 20 people have reportedly been killed and 450 have been detained. Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said that about 42,000 Iranians had participated in the rallies.