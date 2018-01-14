Egyptian Government May Be Reshuffled in Near Future

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Egyptian government is likely to be reshuffled, in particular, the changes are expected to affect the ministers, whose area of responsibility relates to economy, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper, as many as seven ministers will be replaced as a result of the reshuffle, including the Egyptian tourism minister.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Madbuly, the incumbent Egyptian housing minister, might head the Egyptian Cabinet of Ministers, the news outlet added.

The Egyptian Parliament is expected to hold a session to discuss and approve the composition of the future government on Sunday, according to the newspaper.

The government's reshuffle will take place against the backdrop of preparation for the presidential election in the country scheduled to take place from March 26 to March 28.

In October previous year, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi shuffled senior security officials. The president issued an order to replace the chief of General Staff and dismiss the head of the National Security Agency as well as several other high-ranking Interior Ministry executives.