Qatar Accuses UAE of Second Airspace Violation in a Row

Earlier this week, Qatar said that a UAE fighter jet violated its airspace on December 21.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry has accused a second UAE military aircraft of allegedly violating the country's airspace, prompting Doha to file another complaint with the United Nations.

According to the ministry, the "repetition of this terrible incident" was evidence of the UAE violating international law.

The alleged violation occurred on January 3, when a plane, traveling from the UAE to Bahrain, flew over Qatar's special economic zone "without prior authorization."

READ MORE: Two States Engaged in Qatar Row Involved in Cyberattack on Qatar Media — Doha

The incident comes just a day after the Qatari authorities filed a complaint with the UN regarding an alleged violation of the country's airspace by a UAE military aircraft on December 21.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, however, denied the accusation.

The United Arab Emirates is among four countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain that banned all flights to Doha as well as cut off diplomatic relations and with Qatar last year over the country's alleged support of terrorism and interference in their internal affairs.