Nearly 300 Palestinians Hurt in Renewed Clashes With Israeli Police

"The number of people hurt today… has reached 290, including 45 wounded by live fire, 30 by rubber bullets and 215 by tear gas," the Palestine Red Crescent Society’s Erab Fuqaha said.
Violence erupted in Palestinian territories followed the US decision last month to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, prompting international condemnation and a UN majority vote to reverse it.
Fierce protests among Palestinians, violent clashes between them and Israeli security forces sparked after Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on December 6. He instructed the State Department to start preparations for the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv.
