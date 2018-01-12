Nearly 2,000 Palestinians Clash With Israeli Forces in Gaza, West Bank

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – Almost 2,000 Palestinian clashed Friday with Israeli security forces in some 20 locations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The current wave of Palestinian protests was sparked by US President Donald Trump’s decision in early December to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

According to IDF estimates, some 850 Palestinians participated in clashes in 17 locations in the West Bank and more than 1,000 in four locations along the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel.

The protesters reportedly threw stones, Molotov cocktails and burning tires.

“During the unrest [at the border with the Gaza Strip] servicemen selectively resorted to firearms against three main inciters, who posed a threat to soldiers and border facilities,” the Armed Forces said.

Local medical services told Sputnik that 12 Palestinians were injured in the Gaza Strip and 42 more in the West Bank.

Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on December 6. He instructed the State Department to begin preparations for the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv. The move immediately ignited fierce protests among Palestinians, incited violent clashes between them and Israeli security forces and induced Hamas to launch a new intifada.