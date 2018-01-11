Register
21:31 GMT +311 January 2018
    Footage Showing Alleged Dead Saleh Commander Appears on Web - Reports

    Footage Showing Alleged Dead Saleh Commander Appears on Web - Reports

    Middle East
    The video’s authenticity has not been verified yet, however, the footage appears to show the head of Saleh’s forces, speaking to a crowd of men, expressing his condolences over the “martyred leader,” presumably referring to former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

    According to media reports, a video surfaced on Thursday featuring Tareq Saleh, a nephew of the murdered Yemeni president. Tareq was presumed dead or critically wounded last month.

    In the footage, Tareq Saleh is addressing the murder of his uncle in the southern province of Shabwa, which is controlled by the government which the slain Ali Abdullah Saleh had fought since 2014, as cited by AFP.

    The commander was allegedly dead after receiving serious wounds in clashes with Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital Sanaa last month.

    READ MORE: Ex-Yemeni President Saleh's Nephew Dies in Clashes With Houthis — Reports

    On December 2, former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who had considered the Houthi movement as his ally against the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, threw a bid to switch sides and announced Hadi as his ally, calling for a dialogue with the Saudi-led coalition. Two days later Saleh was killed by a Houthi sniper.

    READ MORE: At Least 25 Houthi Rebels Killed in Clashes With Gov't Troops in Yemen – Reports

    In November, tensions between Houthis and Saleh loyalists escalated, leading to  fighting in the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa. Yemen has been engulfed in a bloody conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebel movement, which initially allied with army units loyal to Ali Abdullah Saleh. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis, siding with President Hadi. 

    Houthi rebels, Yemen War, Abd Mansour Hadi, Tareq Saleh, Ali Abdallah Saleh
