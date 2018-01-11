Two States Engaged in Qatar Row Involved in Cyberattack on Qatar Media - Doha

DUBAI (Sputnik) - An investigation conducted by Qatar has revealed the involvement of two countries in a cyberattack on the Qatar News Agency which led to the diplomatic crisis in the region, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said Thursday.

"The investigation revealed the involvement of two countries, out of the states that declared a blockade of Qatar, in a criminal hacking attack on the agency. Legal measures will be taken against them," Al Thani told Qatar Television.

The diplomatic crisis between Qatar and several Persian Gulf states started after the Qatar News Agency posted statements attributed to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in May 2017, where he expressed support for Iran. According to Doha, the website was hacked and the remarks were fake, but a diplomatic row broke out nevertheless.

READ MORE: UAE Behind Hacking Attacks on Qatar’s Media Aimed at Provoking Diplomatic Row

On June 5, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain cut off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar, accusing the country of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. The Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania followed suit, and Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar. Doha has refuted the allegations and criticized the restrictive measures imposed against it.