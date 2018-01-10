Register
19:45 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo, an Iranian technician works at the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran

    Iran Ready to Speed Up Uranium Enrichment If US Violates Nuclear Deal - Official

    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi, File
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    150

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran is ready to accelerate its enrichment of uranium in the event Washington violates the multilateral agreement on Iran's nuclear program, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Vice-President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi said Wednesday.

    "It is important that we are properly prepared for any circumstances in such a way that if higher management will take a decision on nuclear activity, in particular, the acceleration of [uranium enrichment], we will be ready," Kamalvandi told the IRIB news agency.

    Kamalvandi stressed that if the United States decided to restore sanctions against Tehran, the country would be in violation of the JCPOA.

    According to the official, in the reports it submitted to the Iranian leadership, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said it was cable of accelerating the country's nuclear activity "by several times," particularly in the area of uranium enrichment.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Begins Exploration of Uranium — Reports

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier this day, said that Tehran regretted that one of the parties to the Iran nuclear deal didn't fulfill its obligations under the agreement but made attempts to hamper its implementation instead.

    "The IAEA has repeatedly stressed and reaffirmed Iran's commitment to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) but, unfortunately, one of the parties to the agreement has not yet fully fulfilled its obligations, while pursuing a destructive policy instead," Zarif said at a meeting Lavrov in Moscow.

    "We and other JCPOA members need to work closely together to ensure that this agreement will continue to be implemented," the Iranian Foreign Minister stressed.

    During his election campaign, Trump slammed the JCPOA as "the worst deal ever negotiated." Since entering office in January, he had more than once criticized Iran for alleged non-compliance with the agreement. On October 13, the US president announced the US administration's decision not to certify Iran’s compliance with the JCPOA.

    Mossad
    © Photo: Mossad website / screenshot
    Mossad Chief: Israel Has 'Eyes and Ears' on the Ground in Iran
    The statements come after US Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Steve Goldstein said on Tuesday that the United States would announce its decision on recertifying the Iran nuclear deal this Friday.

    In July 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of nations — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany — signed the JCPOA. The agreement stipulates a gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

    Related:

    India Aims Tenfold Jump in Uranium Production to Fuel Ambitious Energy Target
    Secret CIA Docs: Yugoslavia Had Uranium to Build Nuke by 1980, Had Help From US
    Sessions Leaves Door Open for Special Counsel to Probe Clinton Uranium One Deal
    Tags:
    uranium enrichment, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok