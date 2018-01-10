Syrian Army Fighting al-Nusra Front Near Airbase in Idlib Province - Source

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian government forces are currently engaged in heavy fighting against Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front) terrorist group near Abu Duhur airbase in the southeast of the Idlib province, a source told Sputnik Wednesday.

"Heavy fighting against Nusra militants is now taking place near the airbase, accompanied with intense aviation and artillery strikes," the source told Sputnik.

According to the source, in over the past 24 hours, the Syrian army managed to push militants from 12 villages and move closer to the airbase, which was seized by terrorists in 2015.

The province of Idlib, bordering Turkey, is part of the de-escalation agreements brokered by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran, with Turkey deploying observation points in the area. Recently, Syrian troops supported by allied forces have launched an anti-terrorist operation in the province.

However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused the Syrian government forces of "attacking" moderate opposition forces in the Idlib province under the pretext of fighting terrorists.

READ MORE: Car Bombs Rip Through Syria's Idlib, Killing Dozens

Syria has been in the state of civil war for more than six years, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations.