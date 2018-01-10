IDF Detains 11 Palestinians on Terror Charges Following Rabbi's Murder - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli army detained 11 Palestinians suspected of terrorism amid the probe into the murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, the Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday.

The Israeli army carried out a military operation in the city of Jericho overnight in the West Bank within the course of the investigation, according to the Jerusalem Post newspaper. Up to 100 Palestinians reportedly threw stones at policemen during detentions.

The army is currently blocking the Palestinian settlements and is deploying additional forces in the West Bank near Nablus trying to seize Shevach's murderer, according to the army.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman stated, as quoted by the newspaper, that he has instructed the Defense Ministry to assist the family and residents of Havat Gilad.

"The security forces are busy hunting down the terrorists who murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach on the Havat Gilad farm. I feel the heavy mourning of his wife Yael and his six children," he stated.

The investigation was opened after Rabbi Raziel Shevach, 35, a father of six children, was killed, as his car came under fire near the city of Nablus. Israel classified the incident as a terror attack.

A suspect opened fire at an Israeli civilian in his vehicle near Khavat Gil'ad, east of Nablus. The civilian was severely injured and taken to the hospital. IDF troops are searching the area for the suspect — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 9 января 2018 г.​

Funeral of slain rabbi Raziel Shevach in West Bank outpost of Havat Gilad right now. pic.twitter.com/lpHnL6ZksX — Eylon A. Levy (@EylonALevy) 10 января 2018 г.

The Israeli prime minister extended condolences to the family of the deceased and promised to find and severely punish the perpetrators of the crime.

This morning, the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot visited the scene of yesterday's shooting attack, where Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered, and was briefed by the GOC of the Central Command and additional commanders pic.twitter.com/iqn8oBX509 — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 10 января 2018 г.​

Envoys from the US and the EU have reacted to the attack, expressing their condolences to the family of the murdered rabbi.

Appalled by the murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach last night – there can be no excuse for violence and terror. My condolences to his young children and the family who will now bring them up without a father. May the attackers be brought to justice — Emanuele Giaufret (@EGiaufretEU) 10 января 2018 г.

Praying for the bereaved Shevach family. — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) 10 января 2018 г.

— Michael Oren (@DrMichaelOren) 10 января 2018 г.

The attack took place amid the recent spike of violence in West Bank, escalated over the controversial US President Donald Trump's decision, announced on December 6, 2017, to recognize the disputed area of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move the country's embassy there. This move has met harsh criticism of Palestine and Muslim communities around the world and prompted numerous protests.

