Register
13:34 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian artist Aziz al-Asmar works on a mural depicting the war in his country ahead of the start of the Astana peace talks, on January 19, 2017, in the Syrian rebel-held town of Binnish, on the outskirts of Idlib

    Ankara Confirms Summoning Russian, Iranian Reps Over Situation in Syria's Idlib

    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    210

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Russia and Iran must fulfill their obligations as guarantors of the Syrian peace settlement and stop the advance of the government forces in the de-escalation zone in the province of Idlib, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday.

    "The [Syrian President Bashar Assad] regime's forces are moving forward in Idlib. Russia and Iran must fulfill their obligations and stop them. We summoned representatives of Russia and Iran yesterday and made a statement to them," Cavusoglu told state-run Anadolu Agency, adding that the Turkish Armed Forces began deploying the fourth observation post in the largest district of Idlib, controlled by the so-called moderate Syrian opposition.

    The announcement confirms earlier reports of Russian and Iranian envoys' summoning aimed at ceasing alleged Syrian government's violation of de-escalation zone borders' in Idlib.

    READ MORE: Turkey Summons Russian, Iranian Envoys Over Syria Safe Zone Violation — Reports

    Previously, Cavusoglu claimed that the Syrian government forces were "attacking" moderate opposition forces in the Idlib province under the pretext of fighting terrorists.

    The accusations follow Russian Defense Ministry's January 8 report concerning a terrorists' attempt to attack Russian military facilities in Syria with combat drones that had been disrupted on January 6. Ten of the drones targeted the Hmeymim airbase and three were sent toward the Tartus naval base. As a result, three of the 13 drones were brought to the ground in a controlled area outside the base, while three UAVs detonated after the collision with the ground, and seven UAVs were destroyed by regular Pantsir-S air defense missile systems.

    READ MORE: Drones Attacked Hmeymim Base From 'Moderate' Opposition-Controlled Area

    According to the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper, the official publication of the Russian Defense Ministry, the drones that attacked the Hmeymim airbase flew out of the area in the southwest of the Idlib de-escalation zone controlled by the so-called moderate opposition. As the media outlet specified, the Russian Defense Ministry had sent letters to the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, urging them to fulfill its responsibilities to ensure compliance with the ceasefire regime and to prevent such attacks.

    Tags:
    guarantors, peace deal, Idlib, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok