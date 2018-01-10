Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif to Visit Moscow on Wednesday

Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Iranian Foreign Minister would meet with his Russian counterpart in the framework of regular consultations of two ministers.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Moscow on Wednesday in the framework of regular consultations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, including on the nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman reported Wednesday.

"Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Moscow on Wednesday in the framework of the permanent consultations of the foreign ministers of Iran and Russia, in particular on the issue of the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]," Bahram Qassemi said. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that a meeting between Lavrov and Zarif was possible.

Zarif then will head to Brussels to meet EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Thursday to discuss the implementation of the JCPOA, Qassemi added.

JCPOA, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or simply "the nuclear deal," has been signed after years of negotiations in July 2015, by P5+1 group of nations comprising the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany. The nuclear agreement stipulates a gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.