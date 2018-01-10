Register
02:18 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Daesh fighter

    Bodies of 20 Women Tortured by Daesh Discovered in Mosul Mass Grave

    © Photo: VOA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    204

    A mass grave containing the bodies of 20 tortured women was found in Nineveh, a city on the outskirts of Mosul in northern Iraq.

    "Relics of 20 women were found inside a mass grave while removing debris in western Mosul," according to police official Omar al-Hajjar, Iraqi News reported. 

    "[The women] were executed by the so-called Islamic State as they were trying to escape toward the eastern side of the city during the liberation offensives last year," Hajjar added.

    "Security troops recovered all the bodies along with their identity cards. They were transferred to forensic medicine department in Mosul to extradite them to their relatives," he said.

    Last week, Farah al-Siraj, a member of Iraq's Parliament, claimed that 4,000 bodies are covered by debris in Mosul.
    Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, was completely liberated from Daesh terrorists in July. Iraqi and US-led coalition forces launched an initiative to free the western part of the city in January after first recapturing its eastern portion. The terrorist group took over Mosul in June 2014 and the city became one of Daesh's major strongholds. 

    Israeli security forces (File)
    © AP Photo/ Majdi Mohammed
    Israeli Security Forces Arrest 2 Female Suspects Over Links to Daesh - Reports

    In October, the US-led coalition announced that Daesh's self-declared capital of Raqqa had been liberated. Soon after, a spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve, the US military's operational name for the intervention against Daesh, confirmed that hundreds of suspected Daesh members and their families were allowed to flee Raqqa in convoys arranged by US-backed forces. According to Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh Brett McGurk, the terrorists placed explosive devices in almost every single building the city's downtown.

    Related:

    Battle for Syrian Town: Daesh Remnants 0, FSA Rebels 1
    Daesh Sympathizer Takes Selfies on New York's Snow-Covered Streets
    Senior French Daesh Recruiter Found in Kurdish Refugee Camp in Syria - Reports
    At Least 20 People Arrested in Turkey's Istanbul Over Suspected Links to Daesh
    Authorities Discover Two Mass Graves of Daesh Victims Near Syria's Raqqa
    Tags:
    victims of terror, mass grave, Daesh, Iraq, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Droning On
    Droning On
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok