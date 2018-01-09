Register
23:12 GMT +309 January 2018
    Tribesmen hold their weapons as they attend a tribal gathering to show support to the Houthi movement in Sanaa, Yemen November 10, 2016.

    At Least 25 Houthi Rebels Killed in Clashes With Gov't Troops in Yemen – Reports

    © REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah
    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 25 Shia Houthi rebels were killed in clashes with forces loyal to current Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in the city of Al Bayda in the country’s south, local media reported on Tuesday.

    Eight Houthis were taken prisoners as a result of the clashes in the area, the Saba news agency affiliated with the Houthi rebels reported, adding that a Houthi commander was injured.

    READ MORE: Saudis Reportedly Interested in Bolstering Defense With Israel's Iron Dome

    Supporters of Shiite Houthi rebels attend a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. The killing of Yemen's ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh by the country's Shiite rebels on Monday, as their alliance crumbled, has thrown the nearly three-year civil war into unpredictable new chaos.
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Houthis, Supporters of Saleh Open ‘New Page’ of Alliance
    The government troops also managed to liberate three settlements in the Al Bayda province.

    Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by President Hadi and the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah.

    Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Millions remain in need of immediate humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Droning On
    Syria: the Road to Victory

