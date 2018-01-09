At Least 25 Houthi Rebels Killed in Clashes With Gov't Troops in Yemen – Reports

Eight Houthis were taken prisoners as a result of the clashes in the area, the Saba news agency affiliated with the Houthi rebels reported, adding that a Houthi commander was injured.
Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by President Hadi and the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah.
Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Millions remain in need of immediate humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.
