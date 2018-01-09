Mortar Fire in Damascus Center Leaves 5 Dead, Over 30 Injured - Police Source

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Two people died and 14 others were injured as militants shelled the center of the Syrian capital of Damascus, a source from local police told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Militants in the Jobar quarter launched more than 30 missiles targeting the Bab Tuma and Kassaa quarters. The death toll has risen to five and more than 30 were injured," the source said.

The borough of Bab Tuma is part of the Old City, filled with historical sites.

On January 4, anti-government Syrian militants fired a mortar round into the historical center of Damascus. The shell fell in the residential quarter of Al-Amar; a woman was killed and 22 more people were injured.

READ MORE: Syrian Army Breaks Encirclement of Military Base Near Damascus — Source

On December 31, one civilian was killed and another one was injured in the suburbs of Damascus in a shelling.