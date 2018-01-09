Register
09 January 2018
    A view of Damascus from Qasioun Mountain

    Syrian Army Reports Israeli Missile Attack on Greater Damascus

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    1175

    According to Syria's state media, the Syrian Army reported that Israel had attacked targets near the war-torn nation's capital with jets and ground-to-ground missiles early on Tuesday, causing damage.

    Syria retaliated, according to the statement; its air defenses hit an Israeli aircraft and intercepted several missiles which had been launched from within Israel.

    The General Command of the Army and the Armed Forces announced that Syria's defense network had responded to three Israeli rocket attacks on military positions in the Al-Qutayfah area, north of Damascus.

    Israeli missiles targeted military sites in Qutifah area near the capital of Damascus, SANA news agency reports.

    READ MORE: General: Syrian Army Thwarts Israeli Plan to Control Mutual Border

    Syria warned the Israeli side about risks posed by such attacks, according to the outlet.

    There were no reported casualties. The Israeli Army has refused to comment on the incident.

    This is not the first time Tel-Aviv has launched an unprovoked attack on neighboring Syria. In September 2017, Israel struck Syrian army positions in the province of Hama, near the city of Masjaf, killing two people.

    In October, Israeli Air Force fighter jets destroyed a Syrian air defense battery just 50 km from Damascus, claiming the attack was precipitated by the shelling of IDF aircraft as they carried out tasks on the territory of Lebanon.

    In September, a Syrian official told Sputnik that in August Israel had bombed a military airport near Damacus, adding that it was done "to encourage and support terrorists."

