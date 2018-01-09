Syrian Army Reports Israeli Missile Attack on Greater Damascus

According to Syria's state media, the Syrian Army reported that Israel had attacked targets near the war-torn nation's capital with jets and ground-to-ground missiles early on Tuesday, causing damage.

Syria retaliated, according to the statement; its air defenses hit an Israeli aircraft and intercepted several missiles which had been launched from within Israel.

The General Command of the Army and the Armed Forces announced that Syria's defense network had responded to three Israeli rocket attacks on military positions in the Al-Qutayfah area, north of Damascus.

Israeli missiles targeted military sites in Qutifah area near the capital of Damascus, SANA news agency reports.

Syria warned the Israeli side about risks posed by such attacks, according to the outlet.

Israel fired several surface-to-surface missiles into Syria last night. First attack began at 2:40 A.M. and the second wave began at 4:00 A.M. and lasted until 4:15 A.M. While some of the missiles were intercepted, most hit the SAA's base in Qutayfah. — Leith Abou Fadel (@leithfadel) January 9, 2018​

Syrian army said its air defences had hit an Israeli aircraft and had intercepted some rockets fired from Israeli territory.#Israel #Syria https://t.co/A1C6KYpF24 — The Peninsula (@PeninsulaQatar) January 9, 2018

There were no reported casualties. The Israeli Army has refused to comment on the incident.

This is not the first time Tel-Aviv has launched an unprovoked attack on neighboring Syria. In September 2017, Israel struck Syrian army positions in the province of Hama, near the city of Masjaf, killing two people.

In October, Israeli Air Force fighter jets destroyed a Syrian air defense battery just 50 km from Damascus, claiming the attack was precipitated by the shelling of IDF aircraft as they carried out tasks on the territory of Lebanon.

In September, a Syrian official told Sputnik that in August Israel had bombed a military airport near Damacus, adding that it was done "to encourage and support terrorists."