Court Sets Verdict Deadline for Trial of 2016 Istanbul Bombing Suspects

After being delayed in November 2016, the trial of 26 Daesh suspects resumed on Mondaywith the verdict deadline for criminal proceedings against four suspected accomplices postponed until January 24.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The verdict deadline for criminal proceedings against four suspected accomplices in the 2016 Istanbul suicide bombing, perpetrated by Daesh terrorist group, has been postponed until January 24, local media reported Monday.

According to the Daily Sabah news outlet, the trial of 26 Daesh suspects resumed on Monday in the Istanbul 14th High Criminal Court, after being delayed in November 2016.

Detained suspects maintained that they were not guilty, demanding immediate release and acquittal, the media outlet added.

Prosecutors are seeking life imprisonment for three suspect and 15 years in jail for another one. A fifth suspect was released in November 2017, while remaining 21 suspects are tried in absentia.

On January 12, 2016, a terrorist detonated an explosive device at a park full of holidaymakers in Istanbul's Sultanahmet historic district, a very popular tourist sight. The blast killed 13 people, including 12 German tourists, while injuring 16 others.