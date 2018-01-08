Register
00:35 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem December 24, 2017

    Looking to The Future: Israel Reignites Talks on Creating Artificial Islands

    © REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    220

    On Sunday, Israel's cabinet established a committee to look into the possibility of building artificial islands off the country's coast.

    The proposal to arrange the committee was submitted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the Jerusalem Post.

    The initiative, which has been kicked around multiples times since 1999, is an effort to expand Israel's territory to ease crowding concerns and to open up designated spaces for "infrastructure facilities."

    A general view taken shows buildings in the Israeli Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv
    © AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ
    Israel Reportedly Aims to Bar 20 Organizations From Country Over Boycott Calls

    "Israel is one of the most crowded countries in the world, and it is predicted that by mid-century it might well be the most crowded in the world," Netanyahu told the Jerusalem Post. "We have a coast on which we have built infrastructure such as desalination plants, power stations and other infrastructure facilities. This proposal is designed to build, off Israel's coast, artificial islands that will absorb all these infrastructures, clear the coasts and — of course — give us more land area."

    According to Netanyahu, the thought to create such islands first crossed his mind in 1996 when he was acting out his first term as prime minister. However, the move was ultimately shut down after environmental groups had their say on the matter.

    But times have changed and advancing technologies can ease environmental concerns, the 68-year-old politician told the outlet.

    "What has happened since then, over the past 20 years, is that the technology of artificial islands has greatly changed and developed and it has also evolved in the sense of being more environment-friendly," he said. "We can answer all of the financial and ecological feasibility issues. This is certainly within our grasp."

    The committee, headed by Avi Simhon, the head of Israel's National Economic Council, is expected to present its findings on whether or not existing infrastructure facilities could be moved to an artificial island within the next 15 years, according to the Post. The committee will also determine the best location and method to build the islands.

    Archaeological excavations in Israel (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Ancient People’s 'Paradise' Discovered Just off Highway in Israel

    Per the Post, a committee to look into the matter was first established in 1999 and later presented its findings in 2000. At that point, cabinet members then chose to launch a feasibility study which would not conclude until 2007 and ended with the suggestion to use the islands to "house a cluster of infrastructure projects." Still wanting to know more, another study was called on in 2012 to see how Israel could implement its plans.

    Considering several other countries, including China, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and even the Netherlands have created their own artificial islands, Netanyahu told the publication that Israel is "learning from them."

    "This visionary project is important for the State of Israel," he added.

    Environmental groups have in the past argued that the creation of artificial islands can destroy marine life and lead to more pollution, some of which have already been studied on in the Persian Gulf.

    It's unclear if and when Israel will make its decision to begin construction.

    Related:

    We Broke Down Unrest 'Created by US, UK, Israel' - Iran's Revolutionary Guard
    US Mediator Role in Palestine-Israel Row Likely to Fade Away - Activist
    ‘He’s a Goy from Kenya’: Jewish Convert With Valid Visa Denied Entry to Israel
    Iranian Top Prosecutor Accuses US, Israel and Saudi Arabia of Staging Protests
    Israel Introduces Plan to Cut Off Stream of Illegal Migrants
    Tags:
    artificial island, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok