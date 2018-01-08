Register
01:36 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish special security force members (File)

    Turkish Security Forces Detain 17 PKK Militants on January 1-7

    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Turkish security forces have carried out over seven hundreds of counter-terrorism operations across the country from January 1 to January 7.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Seventeen militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, have been detained during anti-terror operations across the country from January 1 to January 7, local media reported on Monday, citing the Turkish Interior Ministry.

    The Turkish security forces carried out 729 counter-terrorism operations in the given period, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

    A masked Kurdish man waves a PKK's flag
    © AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC
    Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party Has No Plans to Break Ties With PKK - Spokesman
    According to the newspaper, out of the 17 militants, 11 were captured, while the others surrender to security forces.

    A total of 32 militant shelters as well as nine explosive devices and mines were destroyed during the operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Batman, Diyarbakir, Mardin, Tunceli, Mus, Igdir, Bitlis, Bingol and Erzincan, the newspaper noted.

    Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members. Turkish forces are currently involved in anti-PKK raids across the country, as well as in Iraq and Syria.

    Recently, Turkish forces reportedly killed 5 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party with the security forces carrying out an operation in the Ugur Tepe region and the Turkish Air Forces making an airstrike on PKK positions in the northern part of the Mehmet Yusuf Mountain.

    Related:

    Turkish Air Forces Kill 11 PKK Fighters
    Turkish Armed Forces Kill Nearly 100 PKK Militants Within Last Two Weeks
    Turkish Forces Kill 43 PKK Fighters in Southeast Turkey Within 7 Days
    Iranian Armed Forces Deny Planning Joint Operations With Turkey Against PKK
    Turkish Forces Kill 2 PKK Militants Plotting Bomb Attack in Country's East
    Tags:
    Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok