00:33 GMT +309 January 2018
    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)

    Daesh Access to Drones Used Against Russian Bases 'Cause for Concern' - Pentagon

    © AP Photo/ Militant website
    Middle East
    3111

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US military is concerned that combat drone technology used by terrorists in attempted attacks on two Russian facilities in Syria is available on the open market, Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Adrian Rankin-Galloway told Sputnik on Monday.

    "We have seen this type of commercial UAV technology used to carry out missions by ISIS," Galloway said. "Those devices and technologies can easily be obtained in the open market and that is cause for concern."

    Russian Military Prevents Drone Attack by Militants on Its Bases in Syria

    Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 13 drones were used in attempted attacks on two Russian military facilities in Syria on January 6. Ten of them targeted the Hmeinin air base and three were sent toward Tartus naval base.

    Everyday life of the Russian air group at the Hmeymim airfield in Syria
    © Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
    Two Russian Servicemen Killed on Dec. 31 in Shelling of Hmeymim Base - MoD
    It is the first time when Daesh terrorists have used modern guidance technologies on satellite GPS.

    The Russian security services are carrying out a probe to find out who supplied the drones to terrorists.

    According to the Russian Defense ministry the possession of such technology by the militants means that they are capable of launching similar attacks in any country in the world.

