20:28 GMT +308 January 2018
    Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh with the 'Kingdom Tower'

    Eleven Saudi Princes Reportedly Charged Over Anti-Austerity Protest

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Middle East
    The princes were reported to have organized a sit-down strike in a royal palace in Riyadh, following a government order preventing them from receiving public money to pay for their electricity and water bills.

    The royals, who are said to be held at a maximum-security jail 25 kilometers away from the kingdom’s capital, were charged on a “number of counts,” according to Press TV, citing a statement from the Saudi Information Ministry.

    Commenting on the reasons for the princes’ arrests, Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb said on Sunday that they had refused to end the strike, despite being aware that their actions were unlawful.

    Saudi Arabia's State Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf arrives for the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Thursday, July 6, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8.
    © AP Photo/ Jens Buettner
    Saudi Minister of State Arrested in Anti-Graft Purge Returns to Work
    However, a Saudi online activist who runs a Twitter account @mujtahidd, suggested that the primary reason for the arrests was the protest against a crackdown on the members of the royal family by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

    The reports of arrests emerged amid an anti-corruption push in Saudi Arabia. Since the start of the campaign last November, over 200 members of high-profile officials, including the members of the royal family, were arrested over the corruption charged.

     

    Tags:
    charges, protest, arrest, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
