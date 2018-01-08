Eleven Saudi Princes Reportedly Charged Over Anti-Austerity Protest

The royals, who are said to be held at a maximum-security jail 25 kilometers away from the kingdom’s capital, were charged on a “number of counts,” according to Press TV, citing a statement from the Saudi Information Ministry.
Commenting on the reasons for the princes’ arrests, Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb said on Sunday that they had refused to end the strike, despite being aware that their actions were unlawful.
The reports of arrests emerged amid an anti-corruption push in Saudi Arabia. Since the start of the campaign last November, over 200 members of high-profile officials, including the members of the royal family, were arrested over the corruption charged.
