Israeli Security Forces Arrest 2 Female Suspects Over Links to Daesh - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Israel's Security Agency, the Shin Bet, has arrested two young women suspected of being recruited by the Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), local media reported Monday.

According to The Jerusalem Post newspaper, the two Israeli women, both 19 years old, live in the Beduin village of Lakia, and are also suspected of planning a terrorist attack in Israel.

The two suspects were in contact with Daesh members abroad and had plans to leave Israel and joint the terrorist group, the publication reported.

Daesh was declared an illegal organization in Israel in 2014. Later, in 2015 Israeli authorities broke up the first known case of Daesh plot in the country.

In October 2015, authorities broke up the first known case of Daesh plot in Israel and indicted seven Israeli-Arabs on charges of belonging to an Daesh cell planning to attack military targets. In January 2016 first deadly attack have been inspired by the terrorist group in Tel Aviv.

According to the Shin Bet, around 60 Israeli citizens have traveled to Syria and Iraq to fight with terrorists from Daesh.