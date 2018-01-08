Russian Military Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Bukain Village in Western Syria

BUKAIN (Syria) (Sputnik) - The Russian Center for Reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria has delivered several tonnes of humanitarian aid, mainly food, to the village of Bukain in Syria's western province of Rif Dimashq, a Sputnik correspondent reported Monday.

The settlement has been under control of outlawed armed groups. When the militants retreated, they destroyed schools, hospitals and the water supply. The main part of the infrastructure has already been restored, but people are still in need of aid.

The food was distributed near a recently repaired school and a total of 800 children received aid packages. The servicemen have also opened a mobile medical unit and carried out vaccination of the pupils.

Now that Russia's military campaign in Syria has concluded, Soldiers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation regularly travel around the area liberated from the terrorists to assess the humanitarian situation. The center's tasks include providing humanitarian assistance, coordinating the restoration of infrastructure, and assisting in the return of refugees.