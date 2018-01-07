Saudi Coalition Plane Crashes in Yemen, Both Pilots Saved

Conflicting reports suggest different reasons for the accident: while the coalition insists on technical malfunctions, Houthis claim it is their air defense that has brought the aircraft down.

Saudi's broadcaster Al Arabiya citing the coalition's statement says that the warplane crash was an accident due to a technical malfunction. The aircraft went down in the war zone but the two pilots survived and were evacuated in a special operation, according to the Riyadh-led coalition.

At the same time, the Houthi movement's agency Saba claims that the fighter was shot down by the rebel's air defense forces in Saada province, with Houthi's al-Massirah specifying the type of the fighter as Britain-made Tornado.

Yemen has been engulfed in a brutal civil war since 2015 when Houthi rebels allied with the ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh began to clash with Mansur Hadi's government forces, with each faction claiming to be the officialgovernment.

Since March 2015 coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been conducting airstrikes in the region attempting to restore the government of Hadi, denouncing Houthis' takeover as unconstitutional.

The military conflict in Yemen has further escalated since late November when tensions between the former allies, Houthis and Saleh's forces, had mounted in Sanaa, resulting in the killing of Saleh by the Yemeni rebels on December 4, soon after he had reiterated the termination of the alliance.