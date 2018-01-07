Yemeni General People's Congress Picks New Party Leader After Saleh's Death

SANAA (Sputnik) - The General People's Congress, the political party of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed in December 2017, chose his ally and party's deputy head Sadiq Amin Abu Ras as its new leader, a Sputnik correspondent reported Sunday.

The party's General Council elected Abu Ras head of the party unanimously. Voting on the party's secretary general will take place later, for the time being, several party leaders jointly have taken up this post.

Abu Ras held various positions in the government of Yemen during the reign of Saleh. In 2011, he was injured during the missile attack on the presidential residence in Sanaa during the so-called Arab Spring protests. The unrest eventually led to the resignation of Saleh and then-Vice President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in 2012.

Sadeq Amin Abu Rass, the vice chairman of #Yemen's General People's Congress party, takes over Ali Abdullah Saleh's job as the head of the GPC after meeting in #Houthi held Sanaa



Saleh was killed few days after his 3 year-old alliance w the Houthis collapsed pic.twitter.com/xdQndYtCa4 — SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) January 7, 2018

​Since 2015, Yemen has been torn by a conflict between the government, headed by Hadi and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Saleh. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.

